Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.8% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 229.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.32.

Amazon.com stock opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

