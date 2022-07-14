Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.51

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.51 and traded as low as C$6.56. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$6.83, with a volume of 561,350 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert William Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 370,602 shares in the company, valued at C$2,758,501.87.

About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

