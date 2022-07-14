Equinor ASA to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

EQNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.78.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 556,974 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after buying an additional 635,582 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

