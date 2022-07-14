Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 185,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.