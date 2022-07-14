Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report released on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a market cap of $538.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.13. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $24,777,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

