Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $9.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWKS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $3,939,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.