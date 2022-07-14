Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 182,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 644,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

The stock has a market cap of $782.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Erasca by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

