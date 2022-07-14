ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (AWYX)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.