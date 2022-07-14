Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,006.42

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,006.42 ($11.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,332.53 ($15.85). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($15.82), with a volume of 79,587 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,083.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,150.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,006.42.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.50%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.