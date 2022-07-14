Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447,896 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

