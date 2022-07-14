Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the June 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Exicure has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $7.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exicure news, Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 1,472,126 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $279,703.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,449,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,333.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 349,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176,674 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

