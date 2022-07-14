Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.36

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.36 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 10924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.30.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.74.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.