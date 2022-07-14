Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.36

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.36 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 10924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.16.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.74.
In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.
