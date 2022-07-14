Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The company traded as low as $93.49 and last traded at $94.14, with a volume of 6534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

