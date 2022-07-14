Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The stock traded as low as $93.49 and last traded at $94.14, with a volume of 6534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

EXPD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

