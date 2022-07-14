Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after buying an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.