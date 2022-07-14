Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.