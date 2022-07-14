Financial Comparison: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) versus Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -174.48% -91.79% Harpoon Therapeutics -366.46% -112.69% -45.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Harpoon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($0.92) -0.33 Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 3.55 -$116.72 million ($2.31) -1.10

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Harpoon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 691.67%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.89, indicating a potential upside of 407.44%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its preclinical stage product is HPN601 for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate its proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

