Financial Contrast: Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) vs. IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Andritz and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $7.65 billion 0.54 $385.10 million $0.78 10.15 IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million N/A -$32.55 million ($0.05) -3.80

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Andritz and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 0 0 6 0 3.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Andritz currently has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 626.01%. Given Andritz’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Andritz is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 5.02% 23.57% 4.50% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,034.13% -117.95% -104.95%

Volatility & Risk

Andritz has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Andritz beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andritz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products and welding systems, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. In addition, it serves to carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and solution for automotive industries. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

