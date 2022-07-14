Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Shares Down 0.8%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.99 and last traded at $36.99. 2,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

The company has a market cap of $158.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 219.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the first quarter worth $149,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.