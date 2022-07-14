Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Shares Down 0.8%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.99 and last traded at $36.99. 2,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.
The company has a market cap of $158.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38.
Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 219.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the first quarter worth $149,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNWD)
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
