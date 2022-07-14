First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince Berta purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 46.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp. (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.