First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.60

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.60 and traded as low as $15.25. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 2,035 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $140.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $41,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth $2,308,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Financial Northwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFNW)
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
