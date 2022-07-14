First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.60

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.60 and traded as low as $15.25. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 2,035 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $140.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

In related news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $41,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth $2,308,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

