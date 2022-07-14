First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.26

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.26 and traded as low as C$34.58. First National Financial shares last traded at C$35.64, with a volume of 32,994 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FN. CIBC cut their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$350.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.4800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.56%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,036.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,745,526 shares in the company, valued at C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

