First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.01

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as low as $9.00. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.