First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

FRC stock opened at $154.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

