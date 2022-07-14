First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 446.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $201,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ FTA opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.