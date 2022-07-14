First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,476.5% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FNX opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $81.47 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

