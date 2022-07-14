First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 314,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 524,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.