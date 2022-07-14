FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 403 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,250.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,531.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

