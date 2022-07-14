Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.24. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 34,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$12.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

