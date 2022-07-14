Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 933,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,685 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 888,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 198,689 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 836,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 707,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 280,496 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 615,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSSI opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.