Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $532,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $821,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

