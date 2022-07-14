Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

