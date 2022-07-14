Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives $51.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($57.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fraport from €55.00 ($55.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. Fraport has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

