Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

