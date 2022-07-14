Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

