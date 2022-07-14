Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.19

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 5313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($84.90) to €83.40 ($83.40) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($48.70) to €51.00 ($51.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.51.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
