Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.19

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 5313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($84.90) to €83.40 ($83.40) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($48.70) to €51.00 ($51.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

