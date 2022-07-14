Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.19

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 5313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($84.90) to €83.40 ($83.40) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($48.70) to €51.00 ($51.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

