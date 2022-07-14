Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Trading Down 0.3%

Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71. 1,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontier Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 192,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Frontier Investment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 345,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,401,000.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

