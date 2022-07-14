FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Enerflex Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.64.

EFX stock opened at C$5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.06 million and a PE ratio of -22.21. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.32 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

