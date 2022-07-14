FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lesaka Technologies, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

LSAK stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.16. Lesaka Technologies has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

