FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Associated Banc-Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.54 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

NYSE:ASB opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

