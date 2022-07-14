FY2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Reduced by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of CRK opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

