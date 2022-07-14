FY2022 EPS Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 14.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,404 shares during the quarter. DoubleDown Interactive accounts for approximately 7.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 7.78% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $45,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

