FY2022 EPS Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Shares of DDI stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 14.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.