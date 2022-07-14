FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of GIL opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $114,818,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after buying an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $31,558,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 673,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after buying an additional 668,192 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

