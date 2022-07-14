FY2022 EPS Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $863.98 million, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

