FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Cut by Analyst

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

NYSE:BRO opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 620,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.