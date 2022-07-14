FY2023 EPS Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,506,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 328,481 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,245,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 799,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 860,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

