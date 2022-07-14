FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Fastenal Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

