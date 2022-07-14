FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Cut by Analyst

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Allstate in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $16.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.85. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

ALL stock opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $290,333,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $284,759,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $184,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

