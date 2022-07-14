FY2025 Earnings Forecast for British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of British Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for British Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

BTLCY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 540 ($6.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 710 ($8.44) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.00.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. British Land has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

